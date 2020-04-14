BUTTE-On Tuesday, Montana Tech hosted its first ever virtual Digger Con, to get accepted students excited for the fall semester while also answering all their questions during these uncertain times.
Accepted students got their official welcome to Montana Tech on Tuesday from their living room, dining room or even their front lawn. Tech Chancellor Dr. Les Cook gave an opening speech on Zoom to kick off Digger Con.
After that, a panel of students, staff and faculty told incoming students what they should prepare for, ahead of the start of the fall semester.
Dr. Cook says roughly 260 students participated in the event which was a great turnout for the university.
At the end of the event, students were able to register for classes from the safety of their homes.
Dr. Cook adds, staff at Tech is working hard to adapt and make students feel welcome during these tough times. "It obviously puts a little bit of a challenge or barrier in-between because everything is online now but I think that most of the students that are going to come here have already been on campus and are probably familiar with the campus," said Dr. Cook.
For any accepted or prospective students that haven't seen the campus, Tech has a virtual tour on their website.
Tech is also hosting a calling campaign and staff will be calling all students to check in on them as classes wind down for the semester.
Graduation was planned for May 2 and has been cancelled but Dr. Cook says they're talking with students to try and plan something virtually.