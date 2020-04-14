Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES BELOW 5000 FEET, MOST OF WHICH WILL ACCUMULATE ON UNPAVED SURFACES. ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5000 FEET COULD SEE UPWARDS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES OF SNOW. NORTH TO EAST WINDS WILL GUST TO 25 MPH AT TIMES AFTER MIDNIGHT. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW AT MOUNTAIN PASSES WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO ONE MILE AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&