BUTTE-Tuesday was an emotional day at Montana Tech, as employees gathered at the Student Success Center to say goodbye to a beloved co-worker and carpenters helper on campus.
For the past 31 years, Mark Taylor has been a familiar face around the Montana Tech campus. Since his first day back in June of 1989, Mark has been a carpenter’s helper and made a major impact on the campus and for staff.
On Tuesday, campus staff decided to throw Mark a party to show their appreciation for his over three decades of hard work.
Mark is also an award winning Special Olympian in skiing, basketball and swimming. Staff at Montana Tech say he has paved the way for other workers with disabilities at the school.
Dennis Lowney, a carpenter at Tech says everyone on campus knows Mark and it’s a sad day seeing him retire.
“Mark is a big part of the campus, everybody knows Mark and loves Mark, Mark has taught a lot of values to Tech, Mark loves everybody and everybody likes Mark,” said Lowney.
Mark adds he’s going to really miss the athletics, like basketball and football, and all the people he has come to know and love on campus.
The party even included a Bronco’s cake for Mark.
Wednesday will be Mark’s official last day of work. Lowney says they plan to take Mark around to all the departments to say one last goodbye to all his coworkers.