BUTTE-Montana Tech is looking to the future and expanding, after a new masters and PhD program were approved for the university, last week.
The board of regents, which is the governing board for all the state universities, approved a second PhD program for the university in Earth Science and Engineering.
The board also approved a masters degree in Restoration Ecology.
In the week since the programs were approved, Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook says they've already had four students apply to the PhD program and they have accepted their first masters student in Restoration Ecology.
Cook adds the university's other PhD program has brought in $17 million in additional resources and grants for the school since it was implemented in 2016.
Cook says they're hoping to increase resources and grants with the new program and make Montana Tech even more competitive.
"These degrees really reaffirm the importance and the value of that special focus, so it helps us to hone in on who we are and what is the rich heritage of Montana Tech and what is our future going forward," said Cook.
The board also voted to move forward with a new nursing simulation center, which will help improve the nursing program and increase the number of nursing students.
Construction is expected to begin this summer or in the early fall.