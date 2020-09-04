BUTTE, Mont. - Montana Technological University has begun testing symptomatic students, faculty, and staff for COVID-19.
Classes started two-and-a-half weeks ago but so far, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department hasn't publicly shared if there are any coronavirus cases tied to the university.
The testing is being run by the university's athletic department, it is free but currently only available for people with symptoms.
Silver Bow County has so far been able to avoid the outbreaks other large Montana cities have seen. It is currently dealing with only 10 active cases.
