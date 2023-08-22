Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Missoula, northern Granite, northeastern Ravalli and west central Powell Counties through 230 PM MDT... At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles east of Stevensville, or 25 miles northeast of Hamilton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Drummond, Ovando, Nimrod, Potomac, New Chicago, Clearwater, Bearmouth, Quigley, Clinton, Garnet, Helmville, Hall, and Greenough. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between mile markers 118 and 158. Highway 83 between mile markers 0 and 6. Highway 200 E between mile markers 13 and 64. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH