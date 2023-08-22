BUTTE, Mont. - Montana Technological University is starting off the school year by introducing a new degree program: construction management.
The new program will be under the School of Mines and Engineering and will take a multifaceted approach to construction management. Students will take courses in many different subject areas, including operational safety and health, mining, civil engineering, business communication and more, said Kenneth Lee, Dean of the School of Mines and Engineering.
“Not only is there a big need for it in-state in Montana, there's also a great need for construction managers throughout the United States,” Lee said.
Students who maybe wanted a career in construction but looking more at the big picture of projects now have this option, besides pursuing an engineering degree, he said.
The program is also great for students who want a good mix of both in-office and hands on work, said Leslie Dickerson, director of admissions and counseling. Several students have already changed their degree paths to construction management and other first-year students have shown interest in it, as well.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports an average construction manager salary at $98,890 per year. There is a projected growth of 8% in the job market between 2021 and 2031, and an estimated 41,500 job openings per year.
U.S. News also ranks construction management as the #1 job in the construction industry, based off salary, job market, growth, stress and work-life balance.
You can learn more about the construction management degree here.
