Montana Tech student Baylie Phillips awarded prestigious Goldwater Scholarship

BUTTE, Mont. - When it comes to scholarships in the fields of math, science and engineering, none is considered more prestigious than the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship, awarded to a couple hundred students across the country every year.
One of this year's recipients just so happens to be at Montana Tech.
Over 5,000 students across the nation were nominated by their schools to be Goldwater scholars, but only about 400 were awarded the esteemed scholarship.
One of those students is Montana Tech junior Baylie Phillips, one of just three Goldwater Scholarship recipients in the entire state of Montana.
A junior studying metallurgical and materials engineering, Phillips is just as honored as she was surprised to receive the award.
"I kind of just applied because my motto is 'shoot for the stars, the worst they can do is say no,'" Phillips said. "It was even more rewarding that I got it. It was such an honor and very exciting."
While her engineering research certainly helped her case, Phillips believes her presence in the community is what earned her the nod over other nominees.
Phillips was one of the guiding forces behind Montana Tech's "Food Wars" food drive back in November, something that she says will continue and expand every year because of how successful it was.
"That's why I like to do art, or anything with children. I like to work with the grade schools, and then the especially the Food Wars helped a lot with the Butte Community Food Bank," Phillips said. "It just makes me a well-rounded person and further enhances my interpersonal skills."
Phillips plans to allocate the scholarship toward her tuition, with most of the focus on her senior design project, which she'll be starting in the fall.
