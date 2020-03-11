BUTTE - Montana Tech staff say they're keeping a close eye on the coronavirus situation around the world in an effort to keep students safe in Butte.
The university says they're taking a proactive approach and they're constantly sharing information with students, faculty, and the community.
Tech launched a web page with the latest virus information and updates. Dean of Students Carrie Vath says the website makes it easier for students and staff to find information.
The school also sent an email to all students on Wednesday, with a voluntary form to fill out to let the school know if they're going to a high risk area over spring break, next week.
Administrators say if anyone experiences symptoms of the virus they're asked to alert the school immediately.
Vath adds with the additional stress of mid-term tests, staff and faculty want to remind students to take care of themselves by eating properly, getting plenty of sleep, and talking with someone of they're feeling overwhelmed.
The university says they're working with the health department, St. James Healthcare and other universities in Montana to ensure safety on campus.
"I think what's important for parents and our students to know, and as well as our local community members, that within the university system we have been having conversations since January and the fact that these weekly conversations have been happening, we have been doing coordinated efforts," Vath said.
University officials have a meeting set for Friday to discuss how the university would operate if a closure or partial closure were necessary.
The university encourages all community members to take a look at their website for the latest information from campus.