BUTTE - Faculty and students at Montana Tech are helping to combat the personal protective equipment shortage by putting their 3-D printers to good use, and making PPE for the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.
For the past week the 3-D printers at Montana Tech have been making face shields and ear savers for the county eight hours a day.
Professor Bryce Hill says they made a few modifications to the design, to keep the plastic from falling off easily by adding rubber bands. After a few adjustments were made, Hill and his students now have it down to a science.
"We have a few different designs we work on, one is for a face shield there aren't many standards for a face shield because it's a physical barrier, those just have to fit," Hill said.
Each one of the 3-D printers can make a face shield in just under an hour, says Hill. "We have a few more printers that are working on this right now and I think we're getting about 40 per day that we're able to produce and if we're able to get some more printers online we can bump that up," added Hill.
Hill says he even took printers home on the weekend to help make even more shields.
Once the shields are done printing, undergraduate student Raven Hrysenko sanitizes, assembles and then brings the shields and ear savers to the Butte Health Department. Hrysenko says she'll keep making the shields everyday, as long as the supplies are needed in Butte.
"It means a lot you go from being a student to right away trying to help the whole community, it shows we're not just up here to learn but to help everyone," said Hrysenko.
The university is also working on perfecting their N-95 mask design for the county as well.