BUTTE, Mont. - They say that every day is a great day to be an Oredigger, but that was especially true on Thursday, as over 200 Montana Tech students showed off the best projects that the university has to offer at the annual "Techxpo."
For the last 11 years, Techxpo has demonstrated the incredible projects that Montana Tech students have created for the betterment of society. The last two Techxpos were held in virtual format due to COVID, but there's nothing that compares to seeing the ingenuity in person.
This year's projects range from a lighter, more efficient form of aluminum, to microtextured sanitary surfaces, to a fully functional flume meant to demonstrate the impact water flow has on dams and spillways.
"There's a lot of research going into the degrading of the concrete when the water is flowing that fast," said Brett Robinson, one of the Montana Tech students behind the flume project. "That's mainly our purpose here, to study how to slow down the water and stop the degradation of the concrete."
"We actually built this for the Civil Department to use in labs, so it will be used for years to come in lab purposes," Robinson continued.
These kinds of projects are all coming from the minds of college students, and it won't be long until these students are out sharing their inventiveness with the world.
"Tech graduates are in high demand," said Techxpo organizer Susie Anderson. "You're going to see the majority of these students go on to do something wonderful--engineering, health care, you name it. It's across the board."
While the love of research and finding ways to improve humankind is the driving force behind these projects, Techxpo is also a competition. All 90 projects were graded by a panel of guest judges and are eligible to receive cash prizes.
The winners in each category will receive $200, while a grand prize of $500 awaits the Best in Show. Once we receive the full list of winners, we'll have them listed on this page.
