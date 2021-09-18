Montana VA hosts veterans support group in Butte

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Use caution if you must drive. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions. An exceptional fire weather event is taking shape Saturday. Expect strong and potentially damaging winds. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. * Winds: Southwest to west winds gusting between 50 to 60 mph * Minimum humidities: 10 to 15 percent. &&