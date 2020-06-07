Because of the COVID-19 pandemic thousands of people nationwide have had to cancel or postpone their weddings, but now that Montana is starting to open up again some wedding vendors decided to plan the perfect Montana wedding then give away that $40,000 wedding for free.
For some their wedding day is the best day of their life but this year that day may have been canceled.
"To have what they have been planning for the last year to two years, now not happening. It's heart breaking," Lorraine Wilson said. "Completely devastating for them," David Wilson added.
David and Lorraine Wilson run Mountainside Weddings and before COVID hit they were planning to give a way a wedding to a military family but now they have a new plan.
"What greater way to start it off than to have a wedding give away this year for someone who has been impacted by COVID or who have had to cancel their wedding," Lorraine said.
And this wedding is the whole package.
"The date is set for July 31st and they can have 100 guests and we will be providing them with every facet you could possibly think," Lorraine explained.
From the flowers, to table settings, to groom's tux rentals, a cash bar, you name it they have it. All thanks to other wedding vendors in the area. When asked if they wanted to help out they all had the same answer:
"Absolutely like I said I want to make the best out of the hardship," Kelly Kirksey from Kelly Kirksey Photography said.
"We just decided, hey why not let's do this thing and help people out," Sandy Hensen from Celebrate Event & Party Rental said.
"I thought it was worthwhile to be a part of," Sam Dennison from Destination DJ said.
"I got a phone call from Lorraine asking do you want to do this do you have the time and I said 'yes let's do it," Trisha Quiram from Repeat Boutique & Design said.
All of these local businesses have taken a financial hit thanks to COVID-19 but they still wanted to come together to make one couples wedding unforgettable.
"We know as bad as we are feeling it that person who has been planning for three years for their one day they are devastated at this," David Wilson said.
"In a hard time it will always make you feel better doing something for other people," Kirksey said.
So when asked they all said "I do."
"I didn't think we would hear a no from anyone and if they have that date open they say yes they want to help and they want to be a part of it," Quiram said.
To sign up for your chance to win the wedding give away go to winmontanawedding.com and fill out the form. The deadline to send in your application is June 21st and they will announce the winner on June 30th.