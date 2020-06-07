Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT MONDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES. LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE DOWN TO 5000 FEET. * WHERE...GEORGETOWN LAKE, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. POOR BACKCOUNTRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&