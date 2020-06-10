BUTTE - Town Pump will launch Montana's Best Fireworks Display in Butte July 3 with Chief Executive Dave Palmer's, and the Butte- Silver Bow Health Department's approval.
A tradition since 1913, Town Pump is sponsoring the event for the 10th year, with this year being the 43rd year the fireworks will light up from the "Big M", according to a release from Town Pump.
“Our Town Pump family is committed to a fireworks show in Butte this year,” spokesperson Bill McGladdery said in the release. “We are pleased that the show can kick off summer in Butte on July 3rd, and that we will not be breaking a 108-year tradition.”
Town Pump says they will host a contest for best photo of the display where photographers can upload their photos to Town Pump's Facebook and the community may vote.