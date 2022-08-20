WHITEHALL, Mont. - Although back-to-school season is here, summer hasn’t left just yet and there are more activities coming up at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park.
Park ranger Ramona Radonich is presenting a tribute Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 pm to three cool canines: wolves, coyotes and foxes. The presentation will take place at the campground amphitheater.
On Sunday, Aug. 21, Radonich will be leading an insect safari at 10:00 am. The Park says on the last hunt, participants found an extremely rare pink grasshopper.
The safari will meet at the campground at the picnic table near the restrooms.
Mike Jetty will speak about “Native Americans Today” as a part of the Park’s Speaker Series on Friday, Aug. 16 starting at 7:30 pm at the campground amphitheater.
You can get a closer look at the skins and skulls of several animals hat live in the park with park ranger Radonich on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Starting at 7:30 pm at the campground amphitheater, come discover what the different forms of skulls can teach us about how the animals function.
“You will have the opportunity to look straight up the nose of a bear, or deep into the eye orbits of a cougar, something you should never do in the wild. You will also have the opportunity to put your hands on the furs that protect these animals,” the park said about the event.
Radonich is also presenting “Terrific Trees!” which will look at the trees that call the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park home on Aug. 28 at 10:00 am.
Participants will meet at the campground picnic table near the restrooms and then take a hike to collect data on the trees in the area and identify them.
