UPDATE, OCT. 14:
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has released more information regarding the standoff in Butte.
The situation started around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when officers with the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence on Aluminum St.
Lester says the officers had a felony extraditable arrest warrant for a 36-year-old man living at the residence, and that they had information that large quantities of dangerous drugs were being sold from the residence.
Agents were able to enter a barricaded front door, however, gunshots were heard from inside.
Butte police officers responded and helped establish a perimeter to contain the situation and Butte SWAT was activated and responded to the scene.
Communications were established between police negotiators and the man inside the residence.
During the incident, a woman inside was allowed to leave, while negotiations continued with the man into the night.
Lester noted the man was given opportunities to exit the residence and surrender safely.
The man reportedly advised negotiators that he had explosives and numerous firearms and that he would fire at officers who tried to enter his yard or residence.
Around 3:00 am on Thursday, Lewis and Clark County SWAT officers relieved Butte Swat Officers at the scene and negotiations continued throughout the night.
Once Butte SWAT arrived back on scene around 10:00 am, the man was instructed via a PA system to exit the residence, however, there was no response.
Multiple efforts were also made to contact the man by phone as well.
Chemical agents were introduced to the residence around 11:00 am to get the man to exit, however, there was again no response.
When drones were used to locate the man, he was not seen, and an explosive charge was used to breach the front door.
A search of the house was conducted, and a K9 on scene indicated the man was likely in a closed basement under a trap door in the residence.
After an attempt to communicate, the K9 was deployed into the basement with Butte SWAT officers, and the man was found deceased.
Butte police secured the scene overnight and Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott was asked to provide a team to conduct the investigation into this incident.
Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner Jessie Billquist was requested as an independent coroner to assist with the investigation.
The man’s name has not yet been released and an autopsy will be conducted at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula to determine the official cause and manner of the death.
Sheriff Lester says chemical agents were used, however, no gunshots were fired by law enforcement during this incident.
UPDATE, OCT. 13 AT 8:02 PM:
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has confirmed the suspect was found deceased in the basement of the residence.
Law enforcement will remain on scene overnight and an investigation will continue on Friday morning.
“I’d like to thank Sheriff Leo Dutton of Lewis and Clark County for sending his SWAT team and Bomb Squad to assist in this incident,” Lester said. “The incident did not end the way I had hoped, but I’m thankful all officers involved are safe. Thank you.”
UPDATE, OCT. 13 AT 7:30 PM:
Much of the law enforcement on scene has left as of Thursday evening.
Residents have been cleared to go back to their homes, and barricades on the roads nearby have been taken down.
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester tells Montana Right Now there is no longer a hazard to the public. He has not confirmed the status of the suspect at this time.
Lester will give an official statement on Friday on what has happened.
UPDATE, OCT. 13 AT 12:33 PM:
Our reporter on scene says law enforcement has used smoke bombs to try and end the standoff Thursday.
Gunshots were also heard Thursday morning, however, the situation is still ongoing.
The suspect has also reportedly been contacted by his family at times, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement tells us.
UPDATE: OCT. 13 AT 8:04 A.M.
The standoff in the 500 block of Aluminum Street in Butte is continuing into Thursday morning.
The standoff has been going on since Wednesday afternoon.
Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said in a release the armed male suspect is still inside the residence.
Law enforcement is continuing negotiations with the suspect.
Lewis and Clark County SWAT is at the scene to assist Butte-Silver Bow County SWAT.
Streets in the area are blocked, and the public is asked to avoid the area.
UPDATE AT 3:55 PM:
A woman has been evacuated from the residence of a standoff in Butte, Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says.
A man is still reported to be inside and the standoff is still ongoing.
People are still being asked to avoid the area.
BUTTE, Mont. - Law enforcement in Butte are responding to an active shooter standoff situation in uptown Butte.
People are asked to stay clear of the 500 block of Aluminum St.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.