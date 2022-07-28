WHITEHALL, Mont. - More presentations and guided hikes are coming up at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park.
On Friday, July 29, Wendy Beye will be at the campground amphitheater at 8:00 pm to discuss avian monitoring.
Park ranger Ramona Radonich will be taking listeners for a closer look at the skins and skulls of several animals that live in the park at the campground amphitheater on Saturday, July 30 starting at 8:00 pm.
You can meet the trees that call the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park Home on Sunday, July 31 at 10:00 am with park ranger Radonich.
The group will meet at the main visitor center and take a hike to collect data on the trees in the area and identify them.
In August, the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park’s speaker series will welcome Kali Armstrong on Friday, August 5 at 8:00 pm at the campground amphitheater.
The park says the topic of her presentation will be announced that evening.
On Saturday, August 6, park ranger Radonich will present “Goodness Snakes Alive!” at 8:00 pm at the campground amphitheater.
Visitors will learn about the prairie rattlesnake that is native to the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park ecosystem.
Visitors will also discover what makes these reptiles rattle, how to avoid being bitten, and what to do if you are ever bitten by a rattlesnake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.