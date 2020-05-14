BUTTE-Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Butte just after 1 p.m., on Thursday.
The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department received a call to a house fire in the 1100 block of Beef Trail Road, Thursday afternoon.
Smoke was seen billowing from the attic of the home. The Butte Fire Department, volunteer departments, A-1 Ambulance and Butte police all responded to the fire.
Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Jeff Miller says everyone made it out of the house safely and their were no injuries.
He adds the house sustained damage in the attic area, however it's not a total loss.
Crews remained on scene for a few hours. The fire department believes the fire was accidental but say it's still under investigation at this time.