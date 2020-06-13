BUTTE-First responders are working to put out a small forest fire off Blacktail Canyon Road in Butte, Saturday afternoon.
First responders on scene say crews responded to the fire at about 2:30 p.m., on Saturday. They say the fire is only a few acres in size and first responders called the fire slow moving.
The fire is expected to be out within a few hours. The fire is believed to have been started by power lines in the area and heavy winds, say first responders on scene.
The Butte Fire Department, volunteer departments, the Forest Service and the DNRC were all on scene, Saturday afternoon.
First responders say no structures are being threatened by the fire and people are asked to avoid the area at this time.