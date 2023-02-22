Multiple road closures reported, including I-15 between Dillon and Idaho

DILLON, Mont. - There are multiple highway closures reported in Montana Wednesday.
The first closure is I-15 southbound from Dillon to the Idaho state-line is closed.
According to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, the closure is due to dangerous conditions on I-15 in Idaho.
Highway 87 at Idaho state line at Raynolds Pass is closed.
Highway 20 at Idahos line at Targhee Pass is closed.
Highway 191 is closed from junction US 12 East and Montana 3 South-Harlowton to 8.75 miles north of Straw.
