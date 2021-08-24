Music on Main brings boom to Uptown Butte

BUTTE, Mont. -- One might think that Uptown Butte in the summertime might look a little less crowded without the famous M&M Bar and Cafe, which infamously burned down in May of this year. But the scene has been just as lively on Main Street every Thursday this summer, even with the bar temporarily gone.
Main Street may look fairly empty on a typical Tuesday, but it'll be hustling and bustling this Thursday when Music on Main, a weekly free-to-attend musical festival, returns for the final time in 2021.
M&M bar owner Selina Pankovich has helped organize Music on Main every year since its inception in 2016, except for its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID.
Despite the tragic fire at the M&M and the lingering effects of the pandemic, Pankovich said that this has been Music on Main's most successful summer ever.
"From operating the business and seeing how busy it was from the time things opened back up, we were busy every day from that point, and it never slowed down,” Pankovich said. “From what I hear now, it’s busier now more than ever.”
Pankovich estimates that between 500 and 700 people have shown up for each Music on Main get-together this year. She’s expecting a good turnout this Thursday as well, as the final Music on Main of 2021 will be dedicated to the Butte firemen for their dedication to the community.
“I’ve invited the firemen to come up to try to recognize them, not just for their efforts in saving the M&M but for their community involvement all around,” Pankovich said. “I think they deserve some recognition. This in particular plays at my heartstrings a little bit, especially this year.”
The event will be open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m., and the band Shodown will be providing live music. In addition, Jon Wick, owner of 5518 Designs, located directly to the right of the M&M, will be presenting a big fundraiser check in efforts to help with the M&M rebuild. As always, attendance is free, but visitors are still encouraged to bring their wallets to support the many food trucks and local businesses set up along Main Street.