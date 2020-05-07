BUTTE-In the Mining City, Music on Main has become a big event every Thursday night during the summer but with the large crowds the event attracts, organizers had no choice but to cancel it.
Music on Main has been a staple every Thursday night in June, July and August since 2016. Bands from across the state attract hundreds of people Uptown for a free outdoor concert series.
However, with other major events canceled like the Montana Folk Festival and the Irish Festival An Ri Ra, organizer and co-founder Selina Pankovich says they had no choice but to pull the plug on the concert series for 2020.
Although the canceled shows are a disappointment, Pankovich says safety is their number one priority. "You know as soon as I found out the Folk Festival was canceled that pretty much dictated that there was no chance of Music on Main happening," said Pankovich.
She adds, they hope to use the time off to plan for next year and Pankovich hopes with the support of the community to come back bigger and better, next year.