BUTTE-In the Mining City, a new bakery has opened its doors this week in Uptown Butte, despite difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Tuesday morning, Mick and Goldie’s Bakery opened its doors for the first time on Park Street in the old Community Café building.
The bakery has homemade pastries, bread and sandwiches made fresh each morning.
Owner, Mikaila Ramone says the bakery has been a dream of hers for years and she is happy to open up a shop in her hometown.
Ramone says she used the quarantine time to improve the restaurant with new paint, signs and proper social distancing guidelines. Ramone adds they work closely with the health department to open up shop.
She adds it was tough opening up a bakery during the pandemic, but she has appreciated the support from the Butte community this past week.
“Family support is what got me this far and just support from the community is what's keeping me going,” said Ramone.
She adds they plan to expand their menu to include lunch and they’re open for business Tuesday through Saturday.