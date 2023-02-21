Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

