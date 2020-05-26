BUTTE-In Southwest Montana, veterans are one step closer to setting foot in their brand new veterans home in Butte.
The Southwest Montana Veterans Home has been a dream roughly 10 years in the making says United Veterans Council Commander Mike Lawson.
Last Veterans Day, crews in Butte broke ground at the site which is out near Three Bears Alaska on Blacktail Loop.
Lawson says, in the last few months they've made tremendous progress on the five cottage buildings and the community center. On Tuesday morning, crews were busy putting up siding, painting and getting ready to put the roof on the last cottage building.
A logo was chosen for the veterans home as part of a community design contest.
Once the home is complete, the new facilities will provide a home for 60 veterans in Butte and the surrounding communities.
"It will be a home like atmosphere and between the people that are running it and the foundation which is made up of anybody that wants to belong to it and the veterans, we'll be in here everyday, we'll be taking care of our veterans," said Lawson.
He adds the Veterans Council hopes to build a sixth cottage with 12 additional beds once they secure the funding.
If all goes as planned, Lawson says they hope to have a grand opening ceremony this coming Veterans Day. He adds community members are welcome to check out the progress from a viewing stand built outside the construction site.