DILLON, Mont. - Starting this fall a new Canvas Early Learning Center is opening at the University of Montana Western (UMW).
The new Canvas classroom location on the UMW campus will be in the PIMA Medical Institute building on East Poindexter Street next to Sparky’s Garage.
Two separate learning spaces will be set up for children ages 2-3 and 4-5.
Canvas’s current space at 512 ½ N. Washington Street will become the infant and toddler program location with a multi-age classroom for older siblings, according to UMW.
The N. Washington location will be used until the infant-toddler classroom is ready for occupancy on Montana Western’s campus in September 2024.
A Childcare Innovations Grant is providing for the new location as a part of a state-wide initiative directed by the Early Childhood and Family Support Division of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
UMW says the grant supports working families, employers and the local economy with expanded capacity to serve 16 infants and toddlers, 34 children ages 2-5, and offer after-school care.
You can find more about available programs, enrollment fees and request registration for your children for the fall on the Canvas website, by emailing canvaselc@gmail.com, or calling 406-988-0008.
“We are very excited for the expanded opportunities that the grant will provide that will allow us to focus even more on the needs of our community. By relocating to the University of Montana Western, the campus will naturally become part of the children’s educational surroundings, allowing them to explore and learn from the world around them, inspire curiosity, and foster a love for lifelong learning,” said Aaron Cashmore, Canvas Early Learning Center Director. “As Canvas develops its new and improved center, we will concentrate on identifying and addressing local needs which could include offering programming outside of standard workday hours, implementing a sliding tuition scale, and other opportunities to reduce the expense of childcare.”
