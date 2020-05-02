BUTTE-Despite business hardship during the cornavirus outbreak, one new credit union will be opening in the Mining City in the upcoming months.
Clearwater Credit Union is a Montana-based credit union and the second largest credit union in the state.
Clearwater is based in Missoula with over 160 employees state-wide says Executive Director of the Butte Local Development Corp. Joe Willauer.
He adds the credit union has decided to expand to Butte. The company signed a lease in the old Hennessy Market in the Sears Building on Granite Street in Uptown.
Willauer says the credit union will also bring new jobs to Butte and hire 5 people, right off the bat. Willauer adds the BLDC's main priority right now is retaining business in Butte during the pandemic but it's exciting and encouraging to see new a new business opening and investing in Butte.
"We've seen so many innovations with our existing businesses and people that still definitely want to be starting businesses, so it's great for town and it's something we're really encouraged to see," said Willauer.
Renovations have begun on the new business space in the old market and Willauer says they're expected to open sometime this summer.