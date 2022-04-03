DILLON, Mont. - A new fishing access site is being proposed along the Beaverhead River.
Comments from the public are being sought on the proposed fee-title acquisition of about 3.5 acres of private land west of Dillon to become a new fishing access site.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is undertaking the process of acquiring the parcel as a donation from the Beaverhead Trails Coalition, a nonprofit in Dillon.
A neighboring landowner donated the property to the coalition in 2021 FWP said.
The site would be named “Cornell Park Fishing Access Site.”
After the acquisition, FWP says staff would restore 325 feet of streambank for improved habitat and shoreline stability.
Development would also include installing a gravel put-in boat ramp, a new concrete vault latrine, walk-in access points along the river and other facilities. Parking would be moved to Park Street, a Beaverhead County road.
A draft environmental assessment can be read online here.
You can send comments by email to jpape@mt.gov or sent by mail to:
Jay Pape
Regional Maintenance Manager
1400 S. 19th Ave.
Bozeman, MT 59718
