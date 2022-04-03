Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central, east central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&