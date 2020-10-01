BUTTE - Butte's first gelato shop opened last week, located on Park Street in historic uptown.
The name may be hard to say, Gelateria & Pasticceria Fiorentina, but the name comes easy for owner Sonia Zachow.
"Just wanted to branch off and bring something that we didn't have in Butte," said Zachow.
The shop is decorated with sunflower murals and flowers, while it offers paninis, soups and pastries in addition to the homemade gelato.
Zachow says that she sees her new shop as the perfect place to go if someone is having a bad day. She described the atmosphere as happy and relaxed, and hopes to bring the community closer together through the new space.
"It's been such a treat to be honest, to be supported by the Butte community," Zachow said.
Gelateria & Pasticceria Fiorentina is located at 53 East Park Street next to La Casa Toscana Italian Restaurant and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m..