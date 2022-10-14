DILLON, Mont. - Anglers on the Beaverhead River have a new fishing access site to visit.
Last month, Cornell Park was donated by the Beaverhead Trails Coalition to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) through a cooperative, multi-year effort involving several organizations.
The new Cornell Park Fishing Access Site is 3.5 acres and is west of Dillon along 10 Mile Road.
The site was previously owned by John and Phyllis Erb, and the Kiwanis Club of Dillon had maintained it for public access since the 1980s. When the Erb family expressed interest in donating the property to the public, the Beaverhead Trails Coalition acquired it in 2020 with the intent of making some site improvements and ensuring perpetual public access.
After acquiring the land, the Beaverhead Trails Coalition began work to transfer the site to FWP with efforts from FWP, the Beaverhead Trails Coalition, the Beaverhead Watershed Committee, the Kiwanis Club of Dillon and Montana Trout Unlimited.
A draft environmental assessment was published by FWP in March, and in August, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission gave approval for FWP to move forward with the acquisition, which was finalized in September.
The site will continue to provide river access and day-use opportunities close to Dillon, FWP says.
“Completion of this joint effort is one of the major accomplishments of the Trails Coalition for public interests in Beaverhead County,” said Dan Downey, president of the Beaverhead Trails Coalition. “It’s great that Dillon now has a riverside park providing permanent public access to the river.”
“FWP is excited to acquire this new fishing access site so close to Dillon,” said Marina Yoshioka, FWP’s regional supervisor in southwest Montana. “We wish to thank the Beaverhead Trails Coalition for its vision in acquiring and holding the property until FWP could complete requirements to acquire ownership, as well as all other partners who helped make the transfer happen.”
Under the Beaverhead Trails Coalition, several improvements were made to the property, including fencing around some trees to protect them from beavers, removing dead and unsafe trees and limbs, designing future park facilities, basic streambank stabilization, and signing.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Kiwanis Club of Dillon and cadets from the Montana Youth Challenge Academy helped remove fallen cottonwood trees.
Site improvements are planned for the future under FWP, including the addition of a boat ramp and a vault toilet.
According to FWP, funding and other support for this project have been provided by the Erb family, the Beaverhead Trails Coalition, FWP, the Kiwanis Club of Dillon, the Beaverhead Watershed Committee, Montana Trout Unlimited, United Way, AARP and others.
“The Beaverhead Trails Coalition and FWP wish to express their thanks to all parties who have assisted in this project,” FWP wrote.
