New program restores historic homes in Butte

BUTTE - Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization is starting up a new program buying rundown, abandoned or hazardous homes in Butte to restore and make them habitable.
The program works a subsidiary of Butte CPR called Butte Historic Trust. Its purpose is to buy ruined homes, fix them up in line with preservation standards, and sell them for a low profit -- profits will fund future house restoration projects.
“We’re very excited about this program. It’s a big step forward for Butte CPR as we move into purchasing and rehabilitating buildings for the first time. We think this could have a real positive effect on Butte, helping the economy and saving historic buildings at the same time,” Larry Smith, president of Butte CPR said in their release.
The Butte Historic Trust program is a critical piece of the town's robust economic growth and historic preservation. Butte CPR wrote in their release the program confronts Butte's need for finalizing small and more complicated projects other developers aren't as likely to take on.
Butte CPR continued the program creates more jobs and produces real estate property taxes in favor of Butte's infrastructure.
“The local real estate market is starting to move, which is an encouraging sign that investment in Butte is increasing,” Trust steering committee member Jason Silvernale said in the release. “But private investment can’t do everything. This program targets the most deteriorated buildings, and the restoration work will comply with historic preservation standards, which doesn’t always happen.”
Butte CPR wrote they accomplished their aim fundraising of $200,000, thanks to The 1772 Foundation's contribution of $100,000 towards the program. Further, Butte CPR received a grant worth $80,000 from Superfund Advisory and redevelopment Trust Authority and $15,000 from the Montana Cultural Trust.
“We hope to grow the Trust over time, restoring multiple homes each year and eventually tackling commercial buildings,” Trust steering committee member Keegan Hall said in the release. “Once we’ve got some successes under our belt, we’d love to partner on some larger commercial projects.”