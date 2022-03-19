BUTTE, Mont. - With March 1 marking the beginning of the new license season, and with the weather getting warmer out, it's a wonderful time to grab that fishing pole and head down to the nearest stream. Just don't forget to bring your fishing license.
Now, you won't be able to forget it, as long as you remember to take your phone.
Starting in March, Montana hunters and anglers are now able to carry their proper paperwork in digital format.
MyFWP, the new app launched by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, provides a one-stop-shop for Montanans to display their licenses, permits, and carcass tags. And you don't even need cellular service to access it.
Mike Marcum, co-owner of the StoneFly Fly Shop in Butte, believes it may take some adjusting to, especially in the early stages, as FWP continues to work out the app's kinks. But he thinks that most of his customers will eventually move to the digital format, and that could potentially mean an uptick in the number of people visiting his shop or heading out to the waters.
"I suspect it'll probably remain steady, and probably with a little bit of an increase out there," Marcum said. "Anything is definitely good for business [when it comes to] encouraging people to fish. And [the app] may encourage people to get out there and fish a little bit more, or get their fishing license."
And once you've got your license, all that's left is to decide where to go out and fish. Marcum has a couple of recommendations.
"[You can] find a good spot this year at the Big Hole, Clark Fork, Rock Creek, Georgetown Lake, Beaverhead, Jefferson... all those places are going to be great this year," Marcum said. "Hopefully we can get a little more moisture, but yeah, definitely get out there and fish."
For more information on how to use the MyFWP app, visit fwp.mt.gov/myfwpapp.
And for folks who like doing things the old-fashioned way, a paper copy of your license still works just as well.
