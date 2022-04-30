BUTTE, Mont. - Friday, the Montana VA held its grand opening ceremony for the new outpatient clinic in Butte, with government officials and a number of Montana veterans in attendance.
With its wide scope and plethora of services, patient care for southwestern Montana veterans should be on the rise.
Veterans previously received care at the VA clinic in Anaconda, but the new site in Butte is four times larger and serves up to 2,100 veterans in the area.
Former Marine, Mike Lawson, who cut the red ribbon at the opening ceremony, pushed the completion of the new clinic almost daily. Now that it's finished, he can't wait to see how veteran care improves.
"Especially veterans with PTSD have some issues in that direction," Lawson said. "They can come in here to a nice facility, and they'll be treated with respect."
"'Treated' is a keyword," Lawson added. "They'll be treated with respect and treated for whatever problem that they're dealing with."
As Lawson noted, mental health care, in particular, is an issue, as Montana veteran suicide rates are among the highest in the nation.
The new clinic is looking to change that, as once it has the proper staffing, it will offer in-person mental health services--something the Anaconda clinic didn't have.
"[We're] adding mental health services and really getting the message out there that it's OK, and that there's help, so that we can try to continue to decrease the suicides," said Paul Harman, the Montana VA associate chief of staff for mental health. "Even one suicide is too many."
The clinic plans to begin offering patient care on May 10.
