'1923' production delayed amid writers' strike

BUTTE, Mont. -- Summer weather has finally arrived in the Mining City, and that means you're going to see more people out and about throughout the town. But a handful of familiar faces that were in Butte last summer have yet to make an appearance.
Residents may remember city streets in summer 2022 looking a bit like the wild, wild west. It was all part of production for the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923,' filmed right in the heart of Butte.
Those antique storefronts are gone now... but there's not supposed to be. After all, '1923' renewed its lease with the Butte Civic Center to set up shop for another season--a lease that went into effect on June 2.
But as the Hollywood writers' strike continues, so does the delay in '1923' production. They'll be in Butte eventually, says Civic Center manager Bill Melvin, but we don't know when.
"They are definitely coming, as I understand," Melvin said. "It's out of their control. But when the strike settles and then they'll mobilize, there's a lot that has to be done on the front end, such as building all the sets here in the Civic Center and getting prepared for filming."
All the meanwhile, this indefinite suspension will take its toll on local business. According to Butte-Silver Bow County, spending by the crew of last year's '1923' production brought between 25 and 30 million dollars into the Butte economy--dollars that local businesses could really use again.
"They did a lot of renting of hotels, motels, Airbnbs, and rental properties... that'll be a definite hurt," Melvin said. "And then there's the hardware stores, lumber stores, and food establishments."
"They brought a lot of people to town, and of course, they were spending their dollars out in the community," Melvin continued.
As for the Civic Center itself, the interior remains under lease by '1923,' even in their absence. This means that all sporting events and other public affairs will find new homes in places such as the Butte Plaza Mall until the '1923' contract expires in January 2024.
