'1923' production delayed amid writers' strike

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Idaho and west central Montana, including the following counties, in Idaho, Idaho and Lemhi. In west central Montana, Deer Lodge, Granite, Powell, Ravalli and Silver Bow. This includes the following Specific Areas... Butte, Frontage Road from Bearmouth to Drummond, West Valley near Anaconda, Philipsburg, Grangeville, Highway 95 from Riggins to Whitebird, Riggins, Eds Gulch in Drummond, Highway 93 8 miles south of Salmon to Ellis, Highway 93 north of Ellis, Hwy 93 4th of July Creek to Tower Creek, Salmon River Road between North Fork and Shoup, Shepp Ranch near the Salmon River, Indian Creek near the Salmon River, Mackay Bar near the Salmon River, China Bar, Highway 95 north of Riggins, New Chicago area just east of Drummond, Salmon River Road near Moose Fire Burn Area, Moose Fire Burn Area and Williams Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High precipitable water and associated rainfall with thunderstorms will be capable of producing localized flash flooding in urban areas, flood-prone basins, and burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - https://www.weather.gov/mso/hydrology