$25,000 worth of tools stolen from Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Montana

BUTTE, Mont. -- When it comes to providing the community with affordable housing and renovation projects, usually Habitat for Humanity is the one doing the helping.
But after a break-in worth thousands of dollars in damages and stolen equipment, the roles are reversed--Habitat for Humanity is the one that needs help.
On the morning of Wednesday, July 20, Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Montana had found that their tool truck had been stolen from its warehouse.
Fortunately, the truck was recovered with minor damages. But $5,000 worth of property damage had been done to the warehouse area, and $25,000 worth of tools inside the truck were gone.
"Compressors, nail guns, hoses, cords, squares, bags that our carpenters use daily," construction project manager Todd Hunkler said, listing off items that had been stolen. "If it's something you need to build a house, it was in that truck."
As Hunkler puts it, those tools are the lifeblood of the organization. And without them, all building operations in Butte, Anaconda, Whitehall, and other Southwest Montana cities have been brought to a screeching halt.
"We're on a mutual self-help housing program, where we're helping families build their own homes, and these tools are a critical piece to that," Hunkler said. "The families are using them, our carpenters are using them. Without the tools, we can't operate our day-to-day program."
At the moment, Habitat for Humanity is working with police to recover the stolen tools. But with construction season beginning to wane, they don't have much time to get the funds together to buy new tools and get back into business should the stolen tools fail to come up.
That's where they're hoping the community can pitch in--and there are a number of ways to do it.
"Any donated products to our ReStore (located at 640 W Arizona St.) help with those sales that, in turn, go back to our programs," Hunkler said. "You can also look at opportunities to volunteer with our organizations as well."
Finally, you can donate to Habitat for Humanity's GoFundMe page, or visit the Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Montana website and make a donation there.
You are also encouraged to contact Habitat for Humanity if you purchase or are given any construction tools in a suspicious manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.