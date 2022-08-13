An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's well-known that no place in the country celebrates its Irish heritage quite like the Mining City. But St. Patrick's Day isn't the only time of year that you can find Uptown painted shamrock green.
Every August, the Original Mineyard on Main Street packs with people from across the country, as Butte boasts its pride for its deep Irish roots with the An Ri Ra Festival.
"It's a celebration of the Irish history and Irish culture," executive committee member Frank Walsh said. "Through dance, music, workshops, authors... all kinds of entertainment hubs for An Ri Ra."
However, the sense of Irish spirit was missing the past two years, as the mineyard went silent with An Ri Ra cancelled for COVID.
Having the celebration back in 2022 for its 18th year means that another generation can experience what An Ri Ra is all about.
"It's something that has to be passed on to the younger generations," Walsh said. "My grandkids are up here, they're out walking around with buckets and they're listening to music. My granddaughter dances. It's important that these things be passed down."
And An Ri Ra isn't just a generational event, it's global.
The festival actually began in Missoula before transferring to Butte. Visitors come from all over the United States, and sometimes, even the performers hail from the Emerald Isle itself.
"You get to see world-class music," Walsh said. "Bands from all over the country and Ireland. We didn't get an Irish band this year, but we have in the past."
"Then you get to meet this incredible musicians and sit and listen and talk with them," Walsh continued. "That's one of the best things I've found all about."
The festivities continue into Saturday night will more music, food, and cheer before wrapping up on Sunday at noon with an outdoor Irish mass. The event is free to the public.
