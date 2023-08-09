Anaconda puppy rescued from life-threatening chemicals looking for new home

ANACONDA, Mont. -- Of all the furry faces at Pintler Pets Animal Rescue in Anaconda, a 7-month-old black lab puppy named Ryder may just be the most incredible. And you can let his heartwarming smile and ever-wagging tail convince you.
"He has trouble with movement, coordination, and balance," said Pintler Pets volunteer Corrine Reopelle. "If he were a person, he'd have trouble with speech as well."
Those are the conditions that Ryder has to deal with every day, after he and his siblings were rescued from severe exposure to brain-damaging neurotoxins at just a few weeks of age.
Thankfully, the good people at Pintler Pets stepped in, and after months of treatment, physical therapy, and plenty of love and care, Ryder has started to live a normal life--as normal as a dog in his condition can be.
But while two of his siblings have since found happy homes, Ryder is still looking for one.
And you can bet he'll be wagging his tail every day until it finally happens.
"Our ultimate goal is to get him adopted to a family who is home most of the day because he is a full-time job," Reopelle said. "We have to make sure that he's not face-planting and hitting his chin all the time, which can be very painful. So, we hope someone sees this, loves him, and his home most of the day so they could adopt him."
Ryder's road to recovery has been inspirational, and it wouldn't have been possible without the community's help.
A GoFundMe to pay for Ryder's veterinary bills raised over $5,000 in just a month, and remaining funds will go toward quality-of-life improvements for Ryder, including a help-'em-up harness and a wheelchair.
For a dog like him? It's worth every penny.
"I think you can see it, his spirit," Reopelle said. "He wants to live. He loves everybody. And I hope I don't tear up because he's just so special to all of us."
"We all love him, the caretakers all love him," Reopelle said. "He gets special care and kisses from everybody every day. I think you can see that he's a very happy puppy."
If you're looking to meet a new furry friend like Ryder this summer, you can find the adoption application online at Petfinder, or you can visit the Pintler Pets website for more information.
