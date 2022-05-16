BUTTE, Mont. -- It only took a couple months, but spring weather is finally here. That means it's a great time to do some spring cleaning, and what a better way to kick it all off than with Butte's annual 'Alley Rally' on Tuesday.
Now nearly 20 years strong, the 'Alley Rally' garbage disposal program afford community members the opportunity to rid of any waste that may be piling up in or outside their homes--without having to travel beyond the city limits.
It's an ongoing combined effort to keep the Mining City looking pretty.
"It's just an easy access for people to have the opportunity to clean their properties," said Cindy Winston of Butte-Silver Bow Community Enrichment. "It's spring, and you've got neighbors helping neighbors, too."
As Winston says, the folks of Butte are always eager to contribute.
"Every year, individuals look forward to the Alley Rally," Winston said. "They've been asking since January or February when the Alley Rally's going to start."
Before you get dumping, it's important to note what you can and can't bring. Solid household waste, wood, metal, glass, and grass compost are on the go list, but heavy furniture, paint, batteries, car components, and flammable materials are not.
'Alley Rally' is also for residential waste only--on contractor waste. All loads must be covered, and those bringing waste are not permitted to bring it in a utility trailer or pull-behind.
The dumping site is at 327 Warren Ave. and will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Tuesday, May 17, and ending Sunday, August 7.
