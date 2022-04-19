BUTTE, Mont. -- While people may not be especially fond of snowstorms across Montana occurring in mid-April, those wintry days will help the state's rivers in the long run.
Since mid-2021, the entire Treasure State has been in its worst drought on record. In most areas of Beaverhead County, where the most popular spots area along the Big Hole River, drought conditions are classified as severe or extreme.
Everything from fishing, to agriculture, to recreation is being impacted by the lack of waterflow.
But as Big Hole Watershed Committee executive director Pedro Marques says, some cold, snow days this late into the year can help the situation greatly.
"As much as people want spring, these cold evenings and cold days that keep snow locked in where it is buy us a couple extra days in the summer when it's not too hot and things don't dry up too much," Marques said.
While this late winter weather will help, Marques says that it's a full water conservation effort from the surrounding communities that will make the biggest impact in the long run.
"It really takes a little bit from everybody to conserve a place as important and as unique as the Big Hole," Marques said. "When you're enjoying the river and its resources, do it in a way that leaves it awesome for the next group, family, or generation that wants that place the way that we're enjoying it too."
