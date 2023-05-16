BUTTE, Mont. -- From new VA clinics, to children's hospital champions, to even NIL collaborations, mental health has been a prevailing theme in Butte over the past year.
Perhaps nothing has helped to better tie that focus together than community--that's certainly what the Butte-Silver Bow Local Advisory Council believes.
According to the LAC, the gradual steps that the Mining City has taken to stop mental health from being a taboo topic is only possible with family and community support.
And with May being mental health awareness month, that's how the 'Art of Wellness,' a community event centered on maintaining mental wellbeing, came to be.
"Creating a culture of healing, creating a culture of being open and honest about where you are with the challenges you're facing, whether it's mental health, substance abuse or both, takes time," said Bill Davel, chairman of the Local Advisory Council. "Being 'Butte Tough' is being willing to reach out and ask for help."
But sharing those personal struggles can be easier said than done.
That's where the 'art' in 'Art of Wellness' comes in.
The event, which will be held this Saturday, May 20, at the Butte Plaza Mall, will offer a number of workshops, including meditation, crafts, cooking, and even a community mural.
As LAC says, artistic expression and self-care go hand in hand.
"Many people use creative expression as a way to center themselves, or balance themselves, or express themselves in a free and open way... in an environment where anything goes," LAC chairperson Demetrius Fassas said. "Creativity is beautiful like that."
Additionally, resources that offer mental health services like Butte Cares and Butte Spirit Center will be in attendance.
The event runs on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. As LAC says, there will be fun for the whole family... after all, this may be your only chance to jump on a bouncy house in support of destigmatizing mental health.
You can find more information about the 'Art of Wellness' event and LAC on their Facebook page and website.
