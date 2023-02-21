Butte a month away from St. Patrick's Day, parade applications open

BUTTE, Mont. -- In just 24 days from Tuesday, the Mining City will trade its winter blues for streets of green, as the famous St. Patrick's Day parade returns.
Uptown Butte should be especially buzzing this year, as the Irish holiday lands at the end of the work week.
"It's always a great turnout, but the weather plays a factor, and the day of the week plays a factor," said Butte America Foundation parade director Pat Ryan. "Friday and a nice day will equate to a lot of people and a lot of floats."
The celebration will be a bit bittersweet, as longtime Irish staples of Uptown like Mac's Tavern and Cavanaugh's County Celtic will be absent for the first time in years.
But other lively businesses and the return of the famous M&M should be able to provide enough spirit to fill in the cracks.
"The only constant is change," Ryan said. "I wish we had the old M&M. I wish we had a lot things that we used to have. But we're getting a lot of new things."
"We miss what we don't have anymore, but we're looking forward to what we're getting," Ryan added.
Those attractions will get plenty of love on the big day, as the parade route begins at noon on the corner of Arizona and Granite before making its way through Park, Montana and Main.
You can find the parade application on the Butte America Foundation website. The deadline to apply is March 10--then it's up to you to deck out your float in as much Irish spirit as possible and make all your friends "green" with envy.
