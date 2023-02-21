Butte a month away from St. Patrick's Day, parade applications open

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Flash freezing on area roadways. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&