Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&