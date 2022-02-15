BUTTE, Mont. -- It's no secret that the Mining City loves its Irish heritage. And with St. Patrick's Day around the corner, residents will be seeing a lot more green uptown. But for folks looking for a specific alcoholic beverage to enjoy on the holiday, they might just be out of luck.
Through the streets of Uptown Butte, you'll find bars like Mac's, Maloney's, Slainte, and many more proudly representing the City's Irish spirit.
But one important Irish spirit could be missing from these bars this St. Patrick's Day: Jameson whiskey.
Jonathan McLaughlin, co-owner of Mac's Tavern, has had to take the beverage off his bar's shelves due to a shortage of supply. He's been holding on to a couple bottles himself to make sure Mac's has some of the famous Irish drink available for the busiest holiday of the year.
"I would say yes, it's less than I usually have," McLaughlin said. "I've had to take it off the shelf just because I don't know if I'm going to be able to get more between now and [St. Patrick's Day]."
"It wouldn't be the same if you had St. Patty's Day in Butte and there was no Jameson," McLaughlin continued.
One of Mac's most iconic drinks is an infusion of Jameson with banana flavoring. But due to the whiskey shortage, McLaughlin has had to change up the recipe. That means those thirsty for an Irish-infused drink on St. Patrick's Day could end up getting something a little less Irish than usual.
"Again, it's that Jameson shortage that made it that I had to change up [the recipe]," McLaughlin said. "Ever since we've opened, that's kind of been our thing, the banana Jameson. So, it's unfortunate, but I'm hoping here things will change soon and we'll get some more Jameson in."
McLaughlin says that he is hopeful that Mac's latest shipment of Jameson will arrive in time for St. Patrick's Day.
