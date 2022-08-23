Butte Boy Scouts establish memorial for century-old tragedy

BUTTE, Mont. -- The view near the Highland Lookout Tower at Devil's Peak nearly two miles high in the sky can't be beat. It's a harrowing trek up there; one needs a certain sense of adventure to make it that far--much like the Boy Scouts who fell victim to tragedy at that very spot one hundred years ago.
On Aug. 22, 1922, nine Boy Scouts and their scoutmaster were struck by lightning while hiking in the area, resulting in severe injuries and one death.
Their tragic story had been forgotten by time, until a group of locals, including current Boy Scouts, the Scout Memorial Committee, and descendants of the victims, resurrected the tale for its 100th anniversary.
"As a parent, it's just devastating to lose a child," Troop 1615 scoutmaster Tina King said. "As a scoutmaster, I really take all my boys as my own. And I just felt that our community really needed to acknowledge this, and know that scouting is still here. We're still strong."
Monday's centennial ceremony memorialized the tragedy with speeches, a moment of silence, and a wreath, hand-made by the scouts of Troop 1615, with its 12 branches representing each point of the Scout Law.
And following a thousand-dollar donation from the Montana Council Boy Scouts of America, a plaque featuring photos, the victims' names, and the original 1923 story published in Boys' Life Magazine will be erected near the lookout tower peak, serving as a permanent reminder of the bravery and service that has defined the Boy Scouts for over a century.
"The history of Boy Scouts is really the same story we tell every day," Montana Council scout executive CEO Jory Dellinger said. "We had some young people here earlier today recite the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Those are values that they're going to strive to live for the rest of their lives."
"To go back and remember our history and remember how it is to step up and help others... that's absolutely critical," Dellinger continued. "We appreciate the effort of these scouts just as much as the effort of those scouts 100 years ago."
