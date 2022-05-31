Butte celebrates one year of rehabilitating local veterans

BUTTE, Mont. -- You've likely heard about the high homelessness and suicide rates among Montana veterans, but as it turns out, crime is an equally pressing issue. And just like those other matters, Butte-Silver Bow is finding a way to provide some assistance.
Montana is home to a number of Veterans Treatment Courts around the state, in places such as Missoula, Great Falls, and Bozeman. But the court in Butte has only been around for a year.
The idea of bringing the program to the Mining City began when local law figures learned that one repeat criminal offender was a veteran suffering from trauma after serving in Afghanistan.
Now, one year after the program began, nine local vets will graduate as the Butte Treatment Court's first class of rehabilitated veterans.
"This is not going to solve every veteran's problem, but every veteran we can help," said Mike Clague, the Butte-Silver Bow county attorney and one of the figures behind Butte's Veterans Treatment Court.
Clague also said that one goal of the Veterans Treatment Court is to help at least one veteran month. With nine rehabilitated vets set to graduate the program next month and three more currently undergoing the process, everything is going according to schedule.
"Our motto is 'Don't Leave Any Veteran Behind,'" Clague said. "Anybody that is willing to put their faith in us to help them, we're going to get them through."
The key aspect of treatment is the mentor program, in which fellow veterans volunteer to guide the vets in need through rehabilitation.
But with the second year of the program on the horizon, the Butte Treatment Court needs more mentors.
"We are currently assigning a veteran mentor to every veteran," Clague said. "We're going to need 13 volunteers very soon. So, if you're a veteran, and you have time to volunteer, please volunteer for the program."
If you know a veteran who needs assistance, you're encouraged to contact the treatment court. Clague can be contacted at mwclague@bsb.mt.gov.
