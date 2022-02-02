BUTTE, Mont. -- This week, Butte Central Catholic is one of 23 schools across Montana and one of nearly 6,000 across the nation to partake in National Catholic Schools Week. And as it turns out, events such as this weeklong celebration of religious values and heritage may have a positive impact on school enrollment.
Private school enrollment in particular has been down nationwide and in places across Montana due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Butte Central Catholic is actually on the upswing, with enrollment growing 4 to 5% in the last school year.
A strong community presence, such as Butte Central's involvement in National Catholic Schools Week through events like Alumni Day and Wednesday's public mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church, could be a big reason why.
"It just highlights who we are, what our school system is about," said Don Peoples Jr., president and superintendent of Butte Central Catholic Schools. "We have 385 students in preschool through high school in our school system, so we're proud of that. We'd like it to be significantly more, and we're working really hard to get there."
Additionally, Peoples cites the school's scholarship program, which amassed over $500,000 last winter, as another player in Butte Central's strong community presence and increasing enrollment.
"One of our dreams and goals is to reach more families and more students, so growth is definitely a goal for the future," Peoples said. "If there are any families and students that want to be part of our schools, our scholarship program is greater than it's ever been before."
As for National Catholic Schools Week, the celebration continues on Thursday, as Butte Central will deliver lunches to the Catholic parishes around town as a thank you for their support of the schools.
