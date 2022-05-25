Butte Central students continue trend of honoring Montana veterans

BUTTE, Mont. -- As Memorial Day approaches, the Mining City continues to honor its heroes who served in combat. And a very important part of that is education.
Veterans, representatives from the VFW, and students from the Butte Central Catholic schools were on hand for a flag-raising memorial ceremony on Wednesday afternoon--providing a teaching moment about the Mining City's veteran history, as names of the Butte Central alums who were killed in combat during World War II were recited aloud.
According to Eileen Greb, a Navy nurse who served in Vietnam, opportunities like this to teach the youth about its community's heroes are always golden.
"It's the hope of the nation," Greb said. "We're going to have to pass this mantle on to another generation. And we want them to understand what came before, what is happening now, and what will required for them."
Wednesday's service continues a recent trend of the Mining City celebrating its veteran population--an important thing to do, considering how veterans homelessness and suicide rates in Montana are among the worst in the nation.
In addition to the flag-raising ceremony, Butte hosted its first annual Butte Days parade to honor Montana veterans last August, while a new VA outpatient clinic, providing physical and mental health services, opened for business earlier in May.
"I think Butte is one of the few places that I've lived that really does have that heart of the nation," Greb said. "It makes me very proud when we get the privilege for people to come up and say, 'Thank you for your service.' It means a lot."
"It means a lot right here," Greb said, pointing to her heart.
Youth involvement with veteran education will continue later this week, as the Butte Civil Air Patrol plans to plant flags on the graves of local heroes this Saturday.
