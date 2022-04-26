Butte Central's JP Williams to continue building Montana education with OPI

BUTTE, Mont. -- After all the things that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken from us these last two years, including personal interactions and peoples' motivations, it might be fair to show some concern about the state of children's schooling. But when you get the chance to sit down and talk with someone like Butte Central Catholic High School president JP Williams, you just know that the future of education in Montana is in great hands.
The last four years of Williams' 17-year career in education have been spent as principal of Butte Central Catholic High School. In that time, Central has earned honors as a nationally accredited school district, with a student average GPA of 3.8 and with 95% acceptance to the National Honor Society. Williams' hands-on, interpersonal approach is a big reason why.
"I get the opportunity every day to help children, to help people, to help families," Williams said. "What could be a better job?"
Now, Williams is taking his passion for education statewide. He'll become the special education director at the Montana Office of Public Instruction in July.
While Williams could look back on his accomplishments, for him, it's always about the kids, the teachers, the community, and figuring out what he can do to help.
"Let's begin to imagine how the future looks for our children in this state, and then let's build it," Williams said. "Collaboration, innovation, imagination. Those are the foundations that are going to help propel us to the future in the state of Montana."
Williams said that he will greatly miss his day-to-day job at Butte Central, but noted that he won't be that far removed. Williams said, instead of working out of one office in one city, he'll be working out of hundreds of offices across a state that he loves more than anything else.
