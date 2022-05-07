Butte chief executive J.P. Gallagher honored as distinguished alumnus of UM Western

DILLON, Mont. -- A military veteran, a football star, a parks and recreation manager, and a county official were honored in Dillon on Friday as with the University of Montana Western's Alumni Distinguished Service Award. And those people were all the same person.
If there's one word to describe J.P. Gallagher, it's "builder." As someone who has dedicated so much of his time to growing education, athletics, and communities, it's all culminated in him being named a distinguished alumnus of UM Western.
While many people know Gallagher as Butte's current chief executive, his career spans all walks of life. Gallagher served in the Navy, starred for the Montana Western Bulldogs football team (2002 Hall of Fame inductee), taught and coached athletics at numerous schools around Montana, and built up the parks and recreation department in the Mining City.
"Everything that has happened to me in my life kind of started right here [at UM Western]," Gallagher said.
From revitalizing his university's football program in the early 1990s, to designing and developing 20 million dollars worth of Butte parks and trails in the 2010s, Gallagher has brought life to every endeavor he's ventured.
But he wants to make it clear that he hasn't done it alone.
"It's about teamwork, right?" Gallagher said. "In playing sports, or when you're working in the classroom, you've got to be able to work collaboratively together."
"You can't get people to buy into whatever you're doing unless you show that you're bought in yourself," Gallagher explained.
Among the people that Gallagher credits with pushing his life in the right direction are his wife Erna and his UM Western football coaches Mick Dennehy and Mick Delaney, as well as many others.
Gallagher receiving the Alumni Distinguished Service Award also coincides with the 30th anniversary of his graduation from what was then known as Western Montana College in 1992.
