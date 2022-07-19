Butte Civic Center rented out for '1923' production, major events to be held elsewhere

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's an exciting time for the Mining City, with the production crew for the upcoming series '1923' setting up shop in the Butte Civic Center. But with the complex rented out until January 2023, many of the other major events in town will have to find a new home.
The Civic Center will serve as the base of operations for the 'Yellowstone' prequel series until the end of the calendar year. The revenue a project like this brings in for Butte could enormous. Civic Center manager Bill Melvin says it's likely to end up being in the multiple millions.
"This is a great shot in the arm for the community," Melvin said. "It'll bring in a lot--not only the people who work on the production, but they're buying a lot of their goods and services from local businesses."
But the question remains--where will the festivals, tournaments, and elections that called the Civic Center home go in the meantime?
Butte Central's Maroon Activities Center is one location. The MAC is no stranger to hosting tournaments, receptions, and even Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, like the one held on Friday.
"We're pleased to be able to have the [Butte Sports] Hall of Fame," said Don Peoples Jr., the superintendent of Butte Central Catholic Schools. "We have a Native American powwow in September which we're excited to have, and we're going to step up and be a part of the Montana Tech volleyball tournament in August."
"We're just very happy to have our facility available to the community," Peoples added.
The only question mark for Butte Central athletics is the annual crosstown basketball game against Butte High, typically held in the Civic Center, which both schools are working to address.
As for the general elections, the Butte Plaza Mall will serve as the host site on Nov. 7. Other events like the Hillcrest Bazaar and Special Olympics carnival will also call the mall home for the time being.
