Butte Civic Center to reopen to public in August with no '1923' production amid strike

BUTTE, Mont. -- Summer is surely here in the Mining City, but it never lasts as long as you would like. And it's for that reason that a certain production responsible for turning Uptown Butte into the wild, wild west last year won't be back this summer.
As the Hollywood writers and actors strike continues, production for the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923' remains at a standstill.
As such, '1923' requested a release of their contract with the Butte Civic Center, their home base for filming in Butte last year, which was supposed to serve the same purpose this year.
Approval for that release came last Monday, and as Civic Center manager Bill Melvin says, timing and weather were the driving factors.
"The thing that's hampering them this year is the weather," Melvin said. "By the time they would be able to get everything built and set up, it would have been too late in the year. Last year, they went until November and got weathered out."
The absence of '1923' in 2023 puts a big damper on Butte businesses, which miss out on the $25 million that the production team put into the local economy a year ago.
But there is a silver lining--that being that the Civic Center now returns to the public.
While a handful of events have already settled on separate locations, others, including elections, tournaments, and markets, will be returning to their regular home.
"We do have Blocktober, which is a huge volleyball event in October," Melvin said. "We're working with the high schools to bring back high school basketball in December. Hillcrest Bazaar will be back in here, and our own bazaar will be back in here."
"We're trying to work with different entities to bring in concerts and trade shows and banquets and whatever else we can do," Melvin continued.
The Civic Center will open to the public on Aug. 1, and initial events are scheduled for the end of the month.
And something else to look forward to--by the time the Civic Center is ready for the public, the new parking lot outside will be finished.
