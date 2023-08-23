BUTTE, Mont. - Residents of Butte have a reputation for their friendliness. They're willing to lend a hand to anybody, anywhere... even if the only way to get there is a 15-hour plane ride.
Toothbrushes, combs and band-aids aren't what you expect to see when you step into a realtor's office. But as families in Maui continue to recover from the devastation of this summer's wildfires, the folks in Butte who are typically responsible for finding people new houses are hoping to provide those who lost their property to the fires with a little taste of home.
"We asked our local association for donations from each office, and we actually put it out to the public as well," said Valerie Nielson of the Rocky Mountain Association of Realtors. "The number of donations was excellent."
"We've got shampoo and food, and these [emergency] kits as well," Jennifer Shea of the association said. "There's enough items in the kits like toothbrushes to help families, enough for 200-plus people or more."
A collaborative effort by Butte's Rocky Mountain Association of Realtors has seen competition put aside, as the community comes together to donate hundreds of essential toiletries, canned foods, and messages of care for people whom they've never even met.
Members of the association also work with the Butte Pantry, a community-powered donation bin to keep the Mining City fed.
It seems like helping others is just the Butte way of life.
"I don't care where the disaster strikes or what country it strikes in, we're humans," Shea said. "We have to serve humanity, not just countries or cities or states."
"I hope and I know that if the tables were turned, and hopefully that will never happen, people would be there for us," Shea continued. "We're here for them today, and it's the right thing to do."
As of Wednesday, the supplies are on their way to Hawaii, where the Maui realtors association will distribute them to people in need.
