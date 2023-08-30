BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte, America is now a television award-winner.
Last Sunday, the 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923' was nominated for Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series as part of the annual Location Managers Guild International Awards.
'1923' had tough competition, going up against the likes of 'Peaky Blinders,' 'Perry Mason,' and 'Westworld,' but the scenic landscapes of Butte, America came out victorious in the end.
'1923' did all of its on-location filming in Butte last summer. As location manager Zach Heine says, it's the antique charm and wild, wild west feel of the Mining City that made it the perfect spot for filming.
"[Butte] is a national historic district and kind of a time capsule of that period," Heine said. "It's been preserved so well. We scouted all over Montana, and I don't know how we would have done it without the way Butte's been preserved and the way it looks on camera."
As for the possibility of '1923' returning to Butte for future seasons, that discussion remains up in the air as the Hollywood writers strike continues.
However, Butte officials remain hopeful of a future reunion, and expect that receiving an award like this could draw other productions to the Mining City in the future.
